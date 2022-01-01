VarietyAnimate variable fonts
Animate variable fonts
Customise any of the font axes and set keyframes for any combination.
Default fonts
Comes with 5 fonts that are free to use in commercial projects.
Add your own
Drag and drop variable font files onto the editor to use them.
Adjustments
Change the alignment, tracking and font-size from the Variety effect.
Just shapes
All the letterforms are shape layers that you know and love.
Phillip Elgie
@ElgiePhillip
I was using it today and holy cow man, this is the tool I have needed for like 8 years! It is really intuitive and easy to use.